U.S. Consumer Prices Drop Slightly More Than Expected In March Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Reflecting a steep drop in energy prices, the Labor Department released a report on Friday showing consumer prices in the U.S. fell by slightly more than anticipated in the month of March. The Labor Department said its consumer price index slid by 0.4 percent in March after inching up by 0.1 percent for two straight months. 👓 View full article

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.4 percent in March. The drop is the most significant since January 2015. During the preceding 12 months, the CPI increased by 1.5 percent. Economists say that "the big concern...

