What you need to know today about the virus outbreak Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Christians observed Good Friday without the solemn church services or emotional processions of past years, instead watching livestreams at home as the world remained locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.



The global death toll headed toward 100,000, with the confirmed number of infected people topping 1.6 million, according to Johns Hopkins University. Another 355,000 have recovered.



With economies hit hard by the pandemic, governments faced mounting pressure to restart some industries and fend off further economic devastation from the coronavirus.



Here are some of AP’s top stories Friday on the world’s coronavirus pandemic. Follow APNews.com/VirusOutbreak for updates through the day and APNews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak for stories explaining some of its complexities.



___



THE FIGHT FOR NEW YORK: Listen to AP’s coronavirus podcast, “Ground Game: Inside the Outbreak,” for an interview with three AP reporters who worked on “24 Hours: The Fight for New York,” a multi-format package following 10 New Yorkers as they negotiate life in a city transformed by the virus.



___



WHAT’S HAPPENING TODAY:



— Even as nearly 17 million Americans sought unemployment benefits, a large number appear to be falling through the cracks. They can’t get through jammed phone systems or finish their applications on overloaded websites. And now there is a whole new category of people seeking help — gig workers, independent contractors and self-employed people.



— People who must continue working during the outbreak are performing a quiet calculus each day as they try to stay safe while commuting.



— Schools that feed millions of children from low-income families across the U.S. promised to keep providing meals during the pandemic. But cities big and small quickly ran... 👓 View full article

