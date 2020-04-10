Global  

Outbreak hasn't derailed this College Park development project

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020
A partnership including the Greenbelt-based Bozzuto Development Co. is set to break ground on its $140 million redevelopment of a site south of the University of Maryland’s front door in College Park where Plato’s Diner and a Quality Inn hotel once stood. The team, which includes the university-backed Terrapin Development Co. and Willard Retail, gave work crews notice March 27 to proceed at 7150 Baltimore Ave. after locking in the regulatory approvals and financing needed to move forward earlier…
