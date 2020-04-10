Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > ED seizes luxury cars of Wadhawans used for trip

ED seizes luxury cars of Wadhawans used for trip

IndiaTimes Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday issued seizure orders for five luxury vehicles used by DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan to travel to their farmhouse in Maharashtra's Mahabaleshwar during the coronavirus lockdown. Officials said the agency has sent an official order, issued under the PMLA to the Satara Superintendent of Police for execution.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.