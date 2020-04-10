Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, discussed a potential global deal on oil production cuts by the group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said. 👓 View full article



