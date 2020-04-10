Global  

Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, discussed a potential global deal on oil production cuts by the group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut

Saudi, Russia agree to record oil cut 01:14

 OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.

