Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal
Friday, 10 April 2020 () Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, in a phone call on Friday, discussed a potential global deal on oil production cuts by the group known as OPEC+, the Kremlin said.
OPEC and its allies led by Russia agreed on Thursday to cut their oil output by more than a fifth and said they expected the United States and other producers to join in their effort to prop up prices hammered by the coronavirus crisis. Ryan Brooks reports.
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Maxine Avery Hutt RT @Amy_Siskind: If not for Putin we wouldn't even have a public lie about what he and Trump discussed. https://t.co/kSfjhf4EGB 2 hours ago
Stanley Suen Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal
https://t.co/QDFDXlcdPM 2 hours ago
Lulu RT @LMLohrey: Why does this not pass the smell test? Again?
Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal https://t.co/A6WG4cfDq8 5 hours ago
Lisa ML 🐾🌊🌈🗽🇺🇸🌎🤣🐕🚸👊🆘💙 Why does this not pass the smell test? Again?
Kremlin: Putin and Trump discuss OPEC+ oil cuts deal https://t.co/A6WG4cfDq8 6 hours ago