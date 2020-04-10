Global  

Pupu Platter 206: How franchise operations like L&L Restaurants are responding

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020
“Tutu Katsu” When all dining is reduced to take-out dining, how are places that specialized in take-out all along doing? An announcement that L&L Restaurants is waiving advertising fees and deferring royalty fees in March and April for franchisees affected by the shutdowns prompted me to check in with CEO Elisia Flores. The pandemic, and the response to it, is global, and with more than 200 locations in 15 states and Japan, so is L&L. “I would say that considering the situation, L&L is doing…
