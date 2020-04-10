Global  

3M sues seller of N95 masks, alleges price gouging

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
3M Co. is suing a New Jersey company that it claims is engaging in price gouging and deceptive trade practices in the sale of N95 respirators, the face mask prized by health workers to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Maplewood, Minn.-based company filed the lawsuit against Performance Supply LLC on Friday in federal court in New York City. In the complaint, 3M (NYSE: MMM) says Performance Supply offered to sell $45 million in 3M-branded N95 respirators to New York City officials at prices…
