3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York

Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

3M Co said it filed a lawsuit against Performance Supply LLC on Friday, alleging that the New Jersey-based company had posed as an authorized vendor of 3M-branded N95 respirators and offered millions of them for sale to New York City officials at prices as much as 600% over the list price. 👓 View full article



