Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > 3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York

3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York

Reuters Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
3M Co said it filed a lawsuit against Performance Supply LLC on Friday, alleging that the New Jersey-based company had posed as an authorized vendor of 3M-branded N95 respirators and offered millions of them for sale to New York City officials at prices as much as 600% over the list price.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: 3M Files Lawsuit Against Distributor for Alleged Price Gouging of N95 Masks

3M Files Lawsuit Against Distributor for Alleged Price Gouging of N95 Masks 00:55

 3M Files Lawsuit Against Distributor for Alleged Price Gouging of N95 Masks The lawsuit filed on Friday alleges that Performance Supply LLC posed as an authorized vendor of 3M-branded N95 respirators. N95 respirators are designed to filter 95% of airborne particles. They are one of the personal...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ReutersUS

Reuters U.S. News 3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York https://t.co/JDsnTBnvfP https://t.co/nqPSuzux0j 21 seconds ago

TamisaRealist

Blake Gryffindor RT @Reuters: 3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York https://t.co/dQL5USnV6U https://t.co/IHAoqwuuis 25 seconds ago

abjoseph

The Deplorable Froggy RT @soxfaninpa1: 3M Sues Distributor for Alleged Price Gouging of N95 Respirators in New York https://t.co/1LXfYfw1Mz 2 minutes ago

TheAchilles360

Ahmed Sherazi 3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York https://t.co/x9vDDL4DVS 5 minutes ago

drjamescordella

Dr. James Cordella RT @stanleysuen: 3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York https://t.co/jhLq5P5Hyz 6 minutes ago

infosales4877

Albert 3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York https://t.co/nVznaWMh6S 7 minutes ago

RonanRedstone

Ronan Redstone 3M Sues Distributor for Alleged Price Gouging of N95 Respirators in New York https://t.co/oihBV6TNQ7 7 minutes ago

Dangerous0987

We Warned You🤦‍♂️🙄 Gouging like that, if proven, should result in “accessory to murder charges”, loss of any businesses licenses and… https://t.co/mul679585X 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.