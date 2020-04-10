3M sues distributor for alleged price gouging of N95 respirators in New York
Friday, 10 April 2020 () 3M Co said it filed a lawsuit against Performance Supply LLC on Friday, alleging that the New Jersey-based company had posed as an authorized vendor of 3M-branded N95 respirators and offered millions of them for sale to New York City officials at prices as much as 600% over the list price.
