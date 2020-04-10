Global  

Mayo Clinic lets go of contract employees, reduces pay and halts most construction

bizjournals Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
All Mayo Clinic sites, including Jacksonville, are significantly reducing expenses — including pausing construction — due to a $3 billion system wide deficit. The clinic said in a statement to the Business Journal that Mayo is facing unprecedented challenges, and revenue has taken a significant hit because of the coronavirus. Mayo Clinic will guarantee full pay and benefits for employees through April 28. However, temporary furloughs of some staff and salary reductions will be required after…
