'They don't get to summer in the Hamptons? Who cares?': CEO says US should let companies owned by billionaires get 'wiped out' during the coronavirus crisis Friday, 10 April 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

· Chamath Palihapitiya, the CEO of the investment company Social Capital, told CNBC the US should refuse to bail out companies owned by billionaires during the coronavirus pandemic.

· More than 10 million Americans filed for unemployment in a span of two weeks, and Palihapitiya said they would be the ones hurt most by the...

