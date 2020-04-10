Stimulus checks: IRS launches new registration service to help nonfilers receive payments; tracking tool coming

Stimulus Checks to
Begin Rolling out to
Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public
accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus
payments is set to begin the week of April 13. Lower-income adults and
Social Security beneficiaries
have been prioritized. Those...
