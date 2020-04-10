Global  

Stimulus checks: IRS launches new registration service to help nonfilers receive payments; tracking tool coming

azcentral.com Friday, 10 April 2020 ()
Nonfilers will have a way to register for stimulus check payments. A new tracking tool and a service to request electronic payments is coming next week
 
News video: Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week

Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week 00:58

 Stimulus Checks to Begin Rolling out to Americans Next Week According to Lisa Greene-Lewis, a certified public accountant at TurboTax, the initial wave of stimulus payments is set to begin the week of April 13. Lower-income adults and Social Security beneficiaries have been prioritized. Those...

