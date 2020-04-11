Hawaii, Kauai counties shut down vacation rentals to halt coronavirus Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim on Friday joined Kauai’s mayor in shutting down vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast facilities on Hawaii Island to help halt the spread of the coronavirus. Kim’s order takes effect on Monday and will “continue through the COVID-19 emergency, or until terminated sooner by the mayor’s order,” the county said Friday. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami on Wednesday issued a similar order that takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and notes that “transient vacation rentals… 👓 View full article

