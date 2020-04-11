Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Hawaii, Kauai counties shut down vacation rentals to halt coronavirus

Hawaii, Kauai counties shut down vacation rentals to halt coronavirus

bizjournals Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Hawaii Mayor Harry Kim on Friday joined Kauai’s mayor in shutting down vacation rentals and bed-and-breakfast facilities on Hawaii Island to help halt the spread of the coronavirus. Kim’s order takes effect on Monday and will “continue through the COVID-19 emergency, or until terminated sooner by the mayor’s order,” the county said Friday. Kauai Mayor Derek Kawakami on Wednesday issued a similar order that takes effect at 11:59 p.m. Friday and notes that “transient vacation rentals…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VigarooTemecula

Vigaroo Temecula Hawaii, Kauai counties shut down vacation rentals to halt coronavirus #Temecula #Business https://t.co/brAPU7a4xV 3 days ago

bizjournals

Business Journals The City and County of Honolulu and Maui County, meanwhile, have announced plans to enforce a curfew in both counti… https://t.co/anVak3U1bn 3 days ago

LetsMaui

LetsGoToMaui Hawaii, Kauai counties shut down vacation rentals to halt coronavirus https://t.co/fnXJn63bzt #maui 3 days ago

sogongdonghi

sogongdong RT @pacificbiznews: The City and County of Honolulu and Maui County, meanwhile, have announced plans to enforce a curfew in both counties.… 3 days ago

pacificbiznews

Pacific Business News The City and County of Honolulu and Maui County, meanwhile, have announced plans to enforce a curfew in both counti… https://t.co/TDkNeOnkHR 3 days ago

Hawaii_Guide1

Hawaii_Guide Hawaii, Kauai counties shut down vacation rentals to halt coronavirus New York Business Journal https://t.co/1RwBtzLmJR 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.