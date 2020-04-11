Global  

Hawaiian Quilt Collection offers free kits during quarantine

bizjournals Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Locally-owned and operated Hawaiian Quilt Collection, which has specialized in Hawaiian quilts and accessories for 33 years, is incentivizing people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus by donating free do-it-yourself quilting kits and patterns to help people pass the time in home isolation. Kits can be ordered through their website to make a free cushion cover, eyeglass case, potholder or cosmetic bag. No credit card information is needed to receive a kit, and domestic and international…
