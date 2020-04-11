Hawaiian Quilt Collection offers free kits during quarantine Saturday, 11 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Locally-owned and operated Hawaiian Quilt Collection, which has specialized in Hawaiian quilts and accessories for 33 years, is incentivizing people to stay at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus by donating free do-it-yourself quilting kits and patterns to help people pass the time in home isolation. Kits can be ordered through their website to make a free cushion cover, eyeglass case, potholder or cosmetic bag. No credit card information is needed to receive a kit, and domestic and international… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published 6 days ago Google Stadia Pro Now Has a 2-Month Free Trial 00:49 Google Stadia Pro Now Has a 2-Month Free Trial The cloud gaming platform, 'Google Stadia,' launched in late 2019. Any gamers who are still unsure about investing in the product now have a perfect reason to try it out. The base-level version of Stadia is now free for users to download when they sign... You Might Like

Tweets about this Pacific Business News Hundreds of kits are being give away and since kit availability is limited, it is limited to one per household and… https://t.co/u0o3NxnYH4 2 days ago