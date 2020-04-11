Global  

Siemens CEO rules out job cuts from coronavirus impact

Reuters Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
Siemens will not cut its workforce because of the economic downturn triggered by the new coronavirus, Chief Executive Joe Kaeser said, although short-time working measures could be extended in Germany.
