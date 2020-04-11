Global  

US consumer prices post largest drop in five years amid coronavirus disruptions

IndiaTimes Saturday, 11 April 2020 ()
US consumer prices fell by the most in more than five years in March and further decreases are likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak suppresses demand for some goods and services, offsetting price increases related to shortages resulting from disruptions to the supply chain.
US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years

US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years 00:57

 US Consumer Prices Drop to Lowest in 5 Years According to the Labor Department, the consumer price index (CPI) dropped by 0.4 percent in March. The drop is the most significant since January 2015. During the preceding 12 months, the CPI increased by 1.5 percent. Economists say that “the big concern...

