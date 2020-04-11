An unusual financial-crisis-era tactic designed to avoid layoffs is reemerging as coronavirus freezes the economy. Here's why it could make a recovery take a lot longer.
Saturday, 11 April 2020 () · Salary cuts — last seen during the global financial crisis in 2008 — are back as companies try to cut costs as the coronavirus pandemic drives an economic slowdown.
· While the move keeps workers employed and could help companies survive the downturn, it could also damage consumer confidence and make a recovery take...