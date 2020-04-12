Global  

Turkey charts less restrictive virus path to protect economy

SeattlePI.com Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
ISTANBUL (AP) — Police across Turkey are conducting routine ID checks on the streets, stopping anyone who looks under 20 or over 65 as they enforce a coronavirus curfew for the young and the elderly. Yet factory workers are still going to their jobs, people freely ride buses and many offices remain open.

Turkey has charted its own course to navigate the pandemic with more relaxed restrictions than its neighbors in Europe and the Middle East, relying on a strategy of limiting access and mobility nationwide that stops short of a mandatory lockdown.

Citing economic concerns, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has so far resisted calls for more drastic measures. But with the number of infections rising sharply — and likely still weeks away from their peak in the country — many believe he will not be able to hold off declaring a total lockdown much longer.

On Friday authorities imposed a surprise two-day curfew in 31 cities to reduce mobility over the weekend. The announcement prompted people to rush into the streets and form long lines outside grocery stores, with many ignoring social distancing rules and not wearing mandatory masks.

Confirmed infections in Turkey have jumped to over 52,000 with more than 1,100 deaths since the first case was announced on March 11, prompting the World Health Organization to warn last week that it was "alarmed that Turkey has seen a dramatic increase in virus spread over the last week.”

Erdogan has repeatedly called on Turks to observe their “own state of emergency” by staying at home voluntarily, but has also said the country would consider tighter measures if those in place fail to curb the contagion.

“Our most important sensibility is the continuation of the supply of basic needs and ensuring the uninterrupted continuation of production to support exports,” Erdogan said...
