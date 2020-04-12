Global  

'Look at the deal that Warren Buffett did': Mark Cuban said US officials should channel the investor in Boeing bailout talks

Business Insider Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
'Look at the deal that Warren Buffett did': Mark Cuban said US officials should channel the investor in Boeing bailout talks· *Billionaire Mark Cuban called on US officials to channel one of America's best-known dealmakers ahead of potential bailout talks with Boeing this weekend.*
· *"We'll use what Warren Buffett did with Bank of America, when he gave them $5 billion and asked for warrants, and he made $12 billion off the warrants," the "Shark...
