Russian, Saudi ministers to chair OPEC+ meeting on Sunday: Azerbaijan Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will chair an OPEC and non-OPEC online meeting later on Sunday, the Azerbaijan energy ministry said. 👓 View full article

