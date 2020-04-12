Russian, Saudi ministers to chair OPEC+ meeting on Sunday: Azerbaijan Sunday, 12 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will chair an OPEC and non-OPEC online meeting later on Sunday, the Azerbaijan energy ministry said. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Josè Ponce RT @Reuters: Russian, Saudi ministers to chair OPEC+ meeting on Sunday: Azerbaijan https://t.co/bORHdpOfC7 https://t.co/a6igxJMi3l 32 seconds ago ﮼ابوعزوز،الزعيم،العالمي💙🏆 RT @Apex_WW: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman will chair an OPEC and non-OPEC… 1 minute ago Manpreet Singh RT @Reuters: Russian, Saudi ministers to chair OPEC+ meeting on Sunday -Azerbaijan https://t.co/nVV5Zbcebf https://t.co/pq40FhKE0O 1 minute ago Pasquale Russian, Saudi ministers to chair OPEC+ meeting on Sunday: Azerbaijan: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and… https://t.co/eV0B85auob 3 minutes ago TheArticleTrunk Russian, Saudi ministers to chair OPEC+ meeting on Sunday: Azerbaijan https://t.co/0SxkMzr5Yu 8 minutes ago