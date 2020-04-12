Global  

OPEC+ deal could boost oil prices, but oversupply remains

Reuters Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
An oil producer deal to make record output cuts will lend some support this week to oil prices that have lost half their value this year as the coronavirus hammers demand.
