Covid 19 coronavirus: Disney World furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virus

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 12 April 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Disney World furloughing 43,000 more workers due to virusWalt Disney World plans to stop paying wages to 43,000 workers in about a week while allowing them to keep their benefits for up to a year in what is the largest wave of furloughs since the theme park resort closed in mid-March because...
