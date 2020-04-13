Global  

Sensex falls over 200 points, Nifty opens around 9,050

Indian benchmark indices opened in the red on Monday (April 13) with the Sensex plunging 216.69 points or 0.70% at 30942.93, and the Nifty falling 54.75 points or 0.60% at 9057.15. About 836 shares have advanced, 394 shares declined, and 73 shares are unchanged.
