At least six dead as tornadoes hit US

Khaleej Times Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The tornadoes caused "catastrophic" damage and prompted the National Weather Service to issue its highest level of tornado alert.
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Tornadoes Kill 6 In Mississippi

Tornadoes Kill 6 In Mississippi 01:46

 At least six people are dead in Mississippi after suspected tornadoes tore through the state, reports Omar Villafranca 1:46(). WCCO 4 News At 10 – April 12, 2020

