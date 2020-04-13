Global  

U.S. mortgage rates hold steady near historic lows

bizjournals Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
U.S. mortgage rates were unmoved this weeks remaining near their historically low mark, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.33 percent for the week ending April 9 — the same as last week. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 4.12 percent. Low mortgage rates help propel U.S. home sales and the refinance market. “While mortgage rates remained flat over the last week, there is room for rates to move down,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s chief economist. “This…
