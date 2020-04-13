Global  

Oil prices turn negative after early gains on record output cut

Reuters Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Oil prices turned negative on Monday, erasing gains made after major producers agreed record global output cuts, pressured by concerns that the cuts will not be sufficient to head off oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.
Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut

OPEC, Russia approve biggest ever oil cut 01:11

 OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to cut oil output by a record amount - representing around 10% of global supply - to support oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic, and sources said effective cuts could amount to as much as 20%. Gavino Garay has more.

