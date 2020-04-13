Oil prices turned negative on Monday, erasing gains made after major producers agreed record global output cuts, pressured by concerns that the cuts will not be sufficient to head off oversupply as the coronavirus pandemic hammers demand.

You Might Like

Tweets about this ET Commodities Oil prices turn negative after early gains on record output cut https://t.co/1IrVMd3ucQ 1 minute ago worldfinmarketupdate Oil prices turn negative after early gains on record output cut: Oil prices turned negative on Monday, erasing gain… https://t.co/17SSIhYMSx 2 minutes ago Stanley Suen Oil prices turn negative after early gains on record output cut https://t.co/HlYnohPsqV 23 minutes ago National Post Oil prices slip after early gains on worries that OPEC+’s historic output cut won’t be enough https://t.co/Fr5NtzEN2G 27 minutes ago FP Energy Oil prices slip after early gains on worries that OPEC+’s historic output cut won’t be enough… https://t.co/KgJJ3KFVWE 28 minutes ago FP Investing Oil prices slip after early gains on worries that OPEC+’s historic output cut won’t be enough… https://t.co/CK8vNjrmw7 28 minutes ago Ahram Online #Oil prices turn negative after early gains on record output cut https://t.co/3j0H7nVnZm 28 minutes ago Financial Post Oil prices slip after early gains on worries that OPEC+’s historic output cut won’t be enough… https://t.co/89SmaRt0aJ 28 minutes ago