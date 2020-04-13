Boston University says it may not reopen until early 2021 due to coronavirus

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Boston University may not be able to reopen its campus until January 2021, according to the university’s news article. BU President Robert A. Brown unveiled a strategy to refocus on COVID-19 and the effects on the school aptly named the COVID-19 Recovery Plan. “The Recovery Plan recognizes the possibility that the beginning of the fall term may have to be delayed and that a January reopening may be necessary," the school reported. "In which case, summer 2021 academics would replace those now… 👓 View full article

