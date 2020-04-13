Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Boston University says it may not reopen until early 2021 due to coronavirus

Boston University says it may not reopen until early 2021 due to coronavirus

bizjournals Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Boston University may not be able to reopen its campus until January 2021, according to the university’s news article. BU President Robert A. Brown unveiled a strategy to refocus on COVID-19 and the effects on the school aptly named the COVID-19 Recovery Plan. “The Recovery Plan recognizes the possibility that the beginning of the fall term may have to be delayed and that a January reopening may be necessary," the school reported. "In which case, summer 2021 academics would replace those now…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.