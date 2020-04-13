Global  

Kroger partners with Kentucky to expand coronavirus testing

bizjournals Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Kroger Co. is partnering with the state of Kentucky to bolster the state's testing abilities, Gov. Andy Beshear announced Sunday. As part of the partnership, Kroger (NYSE: KR) will be providing staff and personal protection equipment (PPE) at new drive-thru testing sites statewide. The first site will open Monday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Frankfort, with more sites expected to open in the coming weeks, Beshear said. Each site could test up to 250 people per day with a 48-hour turnaround…
