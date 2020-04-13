Global  

India's March retail inflation eases to 5.91% y/y

Reuters India Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
India's annual retail inflation eased to a four month low of 5.91% in March from 6.58% in the previous month, helped by a smaller increase in food prices, government data showed on Monday.
