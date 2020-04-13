India's March retail inflation eases to 5.91% y/y

India's annual retail inflation eased to a four month low of 5.91% in March from 6.58% in the previous month, helped by a smaller increase in food prices, government data showed on Monday.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Bishnu Prasad Pati Jai Hind Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/0JqaGJIy6I via NaMo App https://t.co/okUHEgg4Zq 1 minute ago Raveendran R Pillai Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/G01GDWH70I via NaMo App https://t.co/jdUgBvand8 2 minutes ago P K Jadeja (Ex DSP) Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/iweNMqQizy via NaMo App https://t.co/iyjSlyTrss 7 minutes ago CvS Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/b91IPT6GYc https://t.co/QYtDI19q5M 8 minutes ago D Das Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/anRz9x1xy3 via NaMo App https://t.co/0DsqxZZkZe 9 minutes ago अमितेन्द्र नाथ Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/RHzBjBwz8Y via NaMo App https://t.co/bThqW5FfsA 9 minutes ago Prerna Vashishtha Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/ithf8iwpxq via NaMo App https://t.co/euqHG16HyV 10 minutes ago Prerna Vashishtha Retail inflation dips to 5.91% in March from 6.58% in February https://t.co/ithf8iwpxq via NaMo App https://t.co/B7lfrtOVQQ 10 minutes ago