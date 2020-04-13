Global  

Heritage Cannabis subsidiary Voyage secures cannabis oil sales license

Proactive Investors Monday, 13 April 2020
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) subsidiary Voyage Cannabis Corp has been granted a cannabis oil sales license by Health Canada, allowing the company to begin sales of its award-winning, direct-to-vape, all-natural oil products. The company will sell those and other cannabis products to the provincial cannabis boards in Canada and directly to patients in the medical market as soon as possible. Voyage’s proprietary extraction methodology uses high pressure systems and no harmful chemicals. Going forward, the company intends to explore joint ventures with firms that have cannabis products that can be formulated at a Heritage facility and marketed to Canaidan consumers. READ: Heritage Cannabis Holdings starts an executive search for new CFO “We are extremely excited for Voyage to receive this sales license,” Heritage CEO Clint Staples said. “It is a significant development allowing us to begin selling cannabis oil to the Canadian retail market. We have been processing and formulating products in anticipation of this license and are eager to begin offering them to the public. “High quality cannabis oil products are in great demand and we are confident that our customers will appreciate the value in the products we will be bringing to market. Our extraction division, Purefarma, has built a reputation for quality and purity, and this license allows Voyage to offer these products directly to this growing market in addition to our contract manufacturing business.” In addition, Heritage plans to launch various formulations of full spectrum CBD tinctures once product approval is received from Health Canada. Heritage has two Health Canada approved licenced producers through its subsidiaries Voyage Cannabis Corp and CannaCure Corp, both regulated under the Cannabis Act Regulations.  Working under these two licences, Heritage has two additional subsidiaries, Purefarma Solutions, which provides extraction services, and a Medical Services Division, which is focused on cannabis-based medical solutions.  Heritage, as the parent company, provides the resources for its subsidiaries to advance their products or services to compete both domestically and internationally. Contact Andrew Kessel at [email protected]  Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kessel
