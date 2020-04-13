Crisis Management: How a former Facebook exec is leading a Columbus unicorn's shift to WFH from 2,500 miles away
Monday, 13 April 2020 () As an HR vice president over several divisions at Facebook, Annette Reavis had helped lead that 40,000-person company’s switch to work from home. Then she did it all over again when she moved to her new job as the first chief people officer at Root Insurance Co., an all-digital auto insurer based in Columbus. Parent Root Inc. has raised more venture capital and has the highest valuation, at $3.65 billion, of any startup in Ohio. It had added the C-suite HR position as it surpassed 850 employees,…