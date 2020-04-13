Athene pays $45 million fine in first settlement of New York pension transfer probe Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 18 hours ago )

Athene Holding Ltd agreed on Monday to pay a $45 million civil fine to settle charges it conducted insurance business in New York without a license, the first settlement in a probe into an industry where life insurers take over corporate pension plans. 👓 View full article

