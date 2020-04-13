TBJ Plus: NC near top in US in jobless claims from COVID-19; Meat supply running low? $100 toilet paper on Facebook

Global  

UNLUCKY NO. 13: North Carolina has made another top list, but this one leaves much to be desired. The Tar Heel State currently comes in at No. 13 on the list of most lost jobs since the novel coronavirus pandemic hit, according to the latest data from the U.S. Labor Department. As of April 12, North Carolina has 403,801 jobless claims since the pandemic struck. That puts the state just behind Massachusetts and ahead of Minnesota. California has the most jobless claims since the virus hit, at 2.17…
