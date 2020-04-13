Duke Energy warns solar producers it may cut power purchases during coronavirus crisis Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 54 minutes ago )

Duke Energy Corp. warns independent solar producers that it may curtail contracted power purchases as low spring demand combined with reduced commercial and industrial usage during the COVID-19 crisis may create excess energy issues on the grid. Duke Energy Progress already reduced 92 megawatts of its own solar production on Friday, says spokesman Randy Wheeless. And in any situation where power must be cut back, Duke’s utilities will always start with their own utility-owned solar farms. But… 👓 View full article

