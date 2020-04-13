XFL files for bankruptcy, St. Louis group listed as largest unsecured creditor

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

The XFL, the upstart football league that included the St. Louis BattleHawks, has filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy. The St. Louis Sports Commission is listed as the creditor with the largest unsecured claim of $1.6 million, according to bankruptcy filings. The St. Louis Sports Commission could not be immediately reached for comment. St. Louis BattleHawks head coach Jonathan Hayes is also among the top unsecured creditors, with an unsecured claim of $633,333.33. The filing says the XFL’s estimated… 👓 View full article

