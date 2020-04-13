Global  

Meghalaya registers first COVID-19 positive case

Hindu Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
The Meghalaya government has asked all residents of Shillong who visited Bethany Hospital on or after March 22 to register for tests and quarantine by calling the 108 emergency service or visiting the official websites.
