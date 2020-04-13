Mass. joins six Northeastern states to examine reopening economy

Monday, 13 April 2020 ( 50 minutes ago )

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is joining a coalition of six other Northeastern states that will work together to examine a coordinated effort to reopen the regional economy following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Baker is the only Republican to join the coalition, which includes Democratic governors Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island; Ned Lamont of Connecticut; Andrew Cuomo of New York; Phil Murphy of New Jersey; Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania; and John Carney of Delaware. "This is new for all…


