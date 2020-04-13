Global  

Mass. joins six Northeastern states to examine reopening economy

bizjournals Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker is joining a coalition of six other Northeastern states that will work together to examine a coordinated effort to reopen the regional economy following the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. Baker is the only Republican to join the coalition, which includes Democratic governors Gina Raimondo of Rhode Island; Ned Lamont of Connecticut; Andrew Cuomo of New York; Phil Murphy of New Jersey; Tom Wolf of Pennsylvania; and John Carney of Delaware. "This is new for all…
Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
News video: Six Northeast States Form Panel To Discuss Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Six Northeast States Form Panel To Discuss Easing Coronavirus Restrictions 00:32

 Six states in the U.S. Northeast have taken the first tentative steps toward reopening their economies. According to Reuters, the states have formed a panel to develop a plan for the gradual lifting of restrictions. The panel will include economic and health officials from each state as well as the...

