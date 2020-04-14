British American Tobacco under criminal probe by U.S. regulators: The Times Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Lucky Strike cigarette maker British American Tobacco is under criminal investigation by U.S. regulators over suspected sanctions-busting, The Times reported https://bit.ly/2ydR5Wm on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

