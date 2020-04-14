UGA planning for virtual 'G-Day' on Saturday Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 5 days ago )

The coronavirus outbreak forced the annual spring game to be canceled, but The University of Georgia is planning to host a virtual ‘G-Day’ this Saturday at 2 p.m. The school announced on Monday that the SEC Network will be re-airing last season’s matchup between UGA and Notre Dame. UGA head coach Kirby Smart will be live-tweeting the Sept. 21 game, which drew the highest rating of any college football game at that point of the season and also set a new attendance record at Sanford Stadium. UGA’s… 👓 View full article

