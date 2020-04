AMRN Chugs Along, ATHX To Initiate Pivotal COVID-19 Trial, WORX Soars 550% Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Today's Daily Dose brings you news about Amarin's preliminary Q1 revenue; Athersys' initiation of a phase II/III pivotal study of MultiStem therapy in COVID-19-induced acute respiratory distress syndrome; Fennec Pharma's regulatory catalyst in August; initial data of Gilead's Remdesivir in COVID-19 trial and SCWorx' receipt of a purchase order for two million COVID-19 Rapid Tests. 👓 View full article

