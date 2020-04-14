Global  

Flights to resume from May 4; Centre yet to decide on refund of cancellation charges

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Scheduled passenger flights could now resume from May 4. After Prime Minister Modi extended the nationwide lockdown to May 3 on Tuesday, the aviation ministry tweeted, "all domestic and international scheduled airlines operations shall remain suspended till 11.59 pm of May 3, 2020.”
