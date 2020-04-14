Renault withdraws from Dongfeng venture, its main China business, as sales slump Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Renault SA said on Tuesday it is pulling out of a loss-making business with Dongfeng Motor Group due to poor sales, becoming only the second global automaker to exit a major venture in China in recent years. 👓 View full article

0

