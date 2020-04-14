Amazon fires two employees critical of warehouse working conditions
Tuesday, 14 April 2020 () Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday it terminated two employees, who criticized the working conditions at the e-commerce giant's warehouses in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, for "repeatedly violating internal policies".
