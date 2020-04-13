Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Boris Johnson recovering from coronavirus at Chequers – latest news

Boris Johnson recovering from coronavirus at Chequers – latest news

Telegraph.co.uk Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus deaths in the UK exceed 10,000

Coronavirus deaths in the UK exceed 10,000 02:36

 Fears grow that the UK will end up as the country with the most virus deaths in Europe.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Graelwyn

Katharine Zoe Ruth RT @WorkPsychol: I’m sorry did I just see Boris Johnson giving an interview for @bbcnews?? I’m in my fourth week of recovering from 2 week… 1 minute ago

AwyeeDeaterBob

mETH is an intranet Anyone else think Boris Johnson contracting and then recovering from Covid19 was a hoax? A possible propaganda campaign for the NHS? 33 minutes ago

4WellnessToday

Kevin Wallington RT @JamesMelville: So while our media hail Boris Johnson as a national hero for recovering from Coronavirus, perhaps they should do their j… 34 minutes ago

russianfeminist

Kez stans Jesus 😌☦️ ☭ RT @Shayan86: This video claims to show Boris Johnson being transferred from ICU to the ward at St Thomas' Hospital, with hundreds of thous… 1 hour ago

scotlandland

Scottland Boris Johnson is just recovering from virus 🤔, Carrie symonds was never tested 🤔yet they’ve both conveniently ended… https://t.co/yKD3fHWNi1 1 hour ago

HairyLeggdHarpy

Vulvamort Boris "SHAKING" coronavirus, you say, @SkyNews ? What an interesting choice of words from your headline writers.… https://t.co/bu3B0H4hEr 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.