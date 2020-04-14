Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA

Anand Teltumbde surrenders before NIA

Hindu Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde surrendered before the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday in connection with the Elgar Parishad case
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ashutoshiimc

AASHU RT @NH_India: Scholar and activist #AnandTeltumbde, grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr #BRAmbedkar and Civil rights activist #GautamNavlakha… 6 minutes ago

NH_India

National Herald Scholar and activist #AnandTeltumbde, grandson-in-law of Dalit icon Dr #BRAmbedkar and Civil rights activist… https://t.co/YjL5BIGhFj 13 minutes ago

rkmarar9

Ramakrishnan K Marar Prior to their arrests, Amnesty and other civil rights groups, and activists had voiced their strong protest agains… https://t.co/mgP9i13quk 18 minutes ago

rahulo_0

SUNRIDGES RT @the_hindu: #AnandTeltumbde arrived at the NIA office at Cumbala Hill in south Mumbai along with his wife Rama Teltumbde and brother-in-… 20 minutes ago

Avanish_2016

Avanish Kumar Urban Naxalite Anand Teltumbde was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday after he surrende… https://t.co/rA21e8OYmm 26 minutes ago

thewarbug

Narendra Bin Duce führer RT @DeeptimanTY: #BhimaKoregaon accused Gautam Navlakha surrenders before @NIA_India headquarters at CGO complex. Will be produced before a… 30 minutes ago

DeccanChronicle

Deccan Chronicle Activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday after he su… https://t.co/Opr5UHO76d 30 minutes ago

rjvlala

Rajeev RT @WeForNews: Bhima Koregaon case: Gautam Navlakha surrenders before the NIA. Anand Teltumbde to be produced in the court soon. 32 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.