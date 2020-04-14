Amazon to add 1,800 Mass. jobs during pandemic

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

As many retailers go on hiring sprees to support a surge in demand for their businesses, Amazon Inc. is once again ramping up its staff in Massachusetts. The Seattle-based online retail giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) is expecting to add more than 1,800 new jobs across Massachusetts, according to spokesperson Rachael Lighty. The new hires will join more than 5,000 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities statewide. The new jobs are part of 75,000 additional positions Amazon announced on Monday,…


