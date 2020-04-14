Global  

Amazon to add 1,800 Mass. jobs during pandemic

bizjournals Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
As many retailers go on hiring sprees to support a surge in demand for their businesses, Amazon Inc. is once again ramping up its staff in Massachusetts. The Seattle-based online retail giant (Nasdaq: AMZN) is expecting to add more than 1,800 new jobs across Massachusetts, according to spokesperson Rachael Lighty. The new hires will join more than 5,000 full-time employees already working in Amazon facilities statewide. The new jobs are part of 75,000 additional positions Amazon announced on Monday,…
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Amazon adding 75k positions

Amazon adding 75k positions 00:22

 Amazon is hiring 75,000 new employees, also raising the wage for their workers. Go to ktnv.com/links to apply.

