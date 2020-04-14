Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Business News > Asia Today: China wet markets panned, India extends lockdown

Asia Today: China wet markets panned, India extends lockdown

SeattlePI.com Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
BANGKOK (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has described as “unfathomable” the World Health Organization’s support for the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We need to protect the world against potential sources of outbreaks of these types of viruses. It’s happened too many times. I’m totally puzzled by this decision,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Nine Network television on Tuesday. “I think that’s unfathomable, frankly.”

Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was unsettled by the reopening of the “wet markets” in Wuhan, which has been under a months-long lockdown. Some scientists believe the virus came from a wild animal at a market.

“There is a very real likelihood that this disease arose from a wet market in Wuhan -- it’s clear that these are dangerous vectors,” Hunt told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “I would imagine that around the world, the vast majority of people would have a similar view.”

WHO said in a statement that wet markets should not be allowed to sell illegal wildlife for food and authorities should enforce food safety and hygiene regulations. But it said “wet markets and other food markets do not need to be closed down.”

China temporarily shut wet markets after the outbreak and suspended the sale of wildlife.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— INDIA’S LOCKDOWN EXTENDED: The world’s largest lockdown has been extended to May 3. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said restrictions may be eased after one week to help daily wage earners and those working in agriculture. Modi said the lockdown will be eased only in areas where the virus situation doesn’t deteriorate.

— ASEAN MEETS ON VIDEO:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Coronavirus: Outbreak puts wildlife markets in the spotlight

Coronavirus: Outbreak puts wildlife markets in the spotlight 02:17

 A month after WHO declared COVID-19 a pandemic, Al Jazeera visits ‘wet’ markets, whose trade is blamed for the outbreak.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.