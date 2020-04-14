Asia Today: China wet markets panned, India extends lockdown

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

BANGKOK (AP) — Australia’s prime minister has described as “unfathomable” the World Health Organization’s support for the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, the Chinese city at the center of the coronavirus pandemic.



“We need to protect the world against potential sources of outbreaks of these types of viruses. It’s happened too many times. I’m totally puzzled by this decision,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison told Nine Network television on Tuesday. “I think that’s unfathomable, frankly.”



Health Minister Greg Hunt said he was unsettled by the reopening of the “wet markets” in Wuhan, which has been under a months-long lockdown. Some scientists believe the virus came from a wild animal at a market.



“There is a very real likelihood that this disease arose from a wet market in Wuhan -- it’s clear that these are dangerous vectors,” Hunt told Australian Broadcasting Corp. “I would imagine that around the world, the vast majority of people would have a similar view.”



WHO said in a statement that wet markets should not be allowed to sell illegal wildlife for food and authorities should enforce food safety and hygiene regulations. But it said “wet markets and other food markets do not need to be closed down.”



China temporarily shut wet markets after the outbreak and suspended the sale of wildlife.



In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:



— INDIA’S LOCKDOWN EXTENDED: The world’s largest lockdown has been extended to May 3. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said restrictions may be eased after one week to help daily wage earners and those working in agriculture. Modi said the lockdown will be eased only in areas where the virus situation doesn’t deteriorate.



