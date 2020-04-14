Duke Energy warns NC regulators: Suspending demand charges could weaken utility finances

Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

Duke Energy Corp. says its N.C. utilities could lose almost $28 million in revenue in three months if regulators suspend minimum demand charges for commercial and industrial customers during the COVID-19 crisis. Duke (NYSE:DUK) has filed its formal response to a petition by the Carolina Utility Customer Association, which represents manufacturers in the state, to suspend the demand charge portion of power bills for large power consumers. CUCA contends shutdowns and drastic production curtailments…


