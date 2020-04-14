Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday as better-than-expected trade data from China and signs some economies might be preparing to ease sweeping lockdowns lifted the mood ahead of the first batch of quarterly earnings reports. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this FinanzLinksECONOMY Futures rise on 🇨🇳 China trade data; focus on corporate results https://t.co/XAsA0H3glz REUTERS 17 seconds ago Edson Moraes RT @Investingcom: U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday as better-than-expected trade data from China and signs some economies might b… 11 minutes ago Omar (Gangi) RT @ReutersBiz: Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results https://t.co/9yDgntmeqj https://t.co/U4HtfdTOGU 13 minutes ago Investing.com U.S. stock index futures gained on Tuesday as better-than-expected trade data from China and signs some economies m… https://t.co/koDawieerq 16 minutes ago Reuters Business Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results https://t.co/9yDgntmeqj https://t.co/U4HtfdTOGU 40 minutes ago Edmundo Mendiola Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results https://t.co/bOcvUno0xL 43 minutes ago Martin Walker #trade Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results The benchmark index has clawed back about 26%… https://t.co/l0pJrLjhrY 44 minutes ago VIRIYA RT @ChannelNewsAsia: Futures rise on China trade data; focus on corporate results https://t.co/oIYBRlB2BG https://t.co/4QA8GsmEzX 47 minutes ago