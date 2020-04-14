Global  

Why South Dakota's Governor Is Resistant To Issuing Stay-At-Home Order

NPR Tuesday, 14 April 2020 ()
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, says she won't issue a statewide stay-at-home order because it would need to last until October. Health researchers say that may be dangerous logic.
